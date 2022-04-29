Photos: Lights brings a vibe to the Madrid, with support from tiLLie

Lights

With tiLLie

Madrid Theatre

Thursday, April 28

On Thursday, Lights brought high energy and intimate deep cuts to the Madrid Theatre. She stopped through Kansas City on her “Baby I’m Back Tour,” in support of her newly released album PƎP. Even with a broken foot, Lights was a force on stage.

Lights and tiLLie, the self-proclaimed “nightmare pop” artist who opened the show, engaged with the audience in between songs. tiLLie exposed very strong feelings about Shawarmar when asking where to get dinner and Lights officially got in on the Kansas City-St. Louis rivalry, saying to the cheering crowd that their energy gave Kansas City her vote.

It was a vibe.

Lights

Tillie

Lights setlist

Prodigal Daughter

Ice

Up We Go

Salt And Vinegar

Siberia

Savage

Lions!

Banner

Quiet

Real Thing

Skydiving

Batshit

Beside Myself

Running With the Boys / Fall Back Down

Okay Okay

Love Me

—

Grip

In My Head