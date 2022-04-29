Photos: Lights brings a vibe to the Madrid, with support from tiLLie
Lights
With tiLLie
Madrid Theatre
Thursday, April 28
On Thursday, Lights brought high energy and intimate deep cuts to the Madrid Theatre. She stopped through Kansas City on her “Baby I’m Back Tour,” in support of her newly released album PƎP. Even with a broken foot, Lights was a force on stage.
Lights and tiLLie, the self-proclaimed “nightmare pop” artist who opened the show, engaged with the audience in between songs. tiLLie exposed very strong feelings about Shawarmar when asking where to get dinner and Lights officially got in on the Kansas City-St. Louis rivalry, saying to the cheering crowd that their energy gave Kansas City her vote.
It was a vibe.
Lights
Tillie
Lights setlist
Prodigal Daughter
Ice
Up We Go
Salt And Vinegar
Siberia
Savage
Lions!
Banner
Quiet
Real Thing
Skydiving
Batshit
Beside Myself
Running With the Boys / Fall Back Down
Okay Okay
Love Me
—
Grip
In My Head