Photos: Laura Jane Grace’s true trans soul rebel energy at Knuckleheads

Laura Jane Grace

Knuckleheads

April 6, 2023

Support from Weakened Friends and The Black Mariah Theater

Laura Jane Grace, the prolific creator known for fronting Against Me! and an ambitious extended catalogue of transcendent rebellion riot rock, swung through Knuckleheads last night with support from Weakened Friends and The Black Mariah Theater.

Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Laura Jane Grace

Weakened Friends

The Black Mariah Theater