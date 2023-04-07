Photos: Laura Jane Grace’s true trans soul rebel energy at Knuckleheads
The rocker had support from Weakened Friends and The Black Mariah Theater.
Laura Jane Grace
Knuckleheads
April 6, 2023
Support from Weakened Friends and The Black Mariah Theater
Laura Jane Grace, the prolific creator known for fronting Against Me! and an ambitious extended catalogue of transcendent rebellion riot rock, swung through Knuckleheads last night with support from Weakened Friends and The Black Mariah Theater.
Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.
Laura Jane Grace
Weakened Friends
The Black Mariah Theater