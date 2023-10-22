Photos: Lacuna Coil at the Granada

Lacuna Coil

with Fear Factory and Lions at the Gate

The Granada

Thursday, October 19

With hordes of make-up caked Lawrencians crowding the sidewalks for the annual downtown zombie walk on Thursday night, it’s only appropriate that Italian metal act Lacuna Coil took to the stage with their gothic and seasonally-appropriate songs. Industrial metal lifers Fear factory and Ill Niño offshoot Lions at the Gate opened. Our photographer, Jeffrey Allee, was there to capture it all.

Lacuna Coil

Fear Factory

Lions at the Gate