Kurt Vile & the Violators

with Julia Shapiro

Liberty Hall

Wednesday, October 19

Touring in support of his ninth studio album and Verve Records debut, (watch my moves), Kurt Vile took to the stage of Liberty Hall in Lawrence Wednesday night with his band the Violators. Julia Shapiro, of Chastity Belt, opened.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Kurt Vile & the Violators

Julia Shapiro