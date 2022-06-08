Photos: Knotfest at Azura was full of capable, if unexciting, performances

Knotfest Roadshow

with Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9

Azura Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 7

What to say about this show? It definitely wasn’t the best. Neither of the headlining artists have new music out, so they played all the songs we know and have heard for 20 years.

Cypress Hill did put on a great show despite Senn not being on tour with them, due to a heart condition.

Slipknot was reliable in their performance and setlist. Corey Taylor mentioned his throat being trashed and I could tell. It sounded like Cypress and Slipknot did try to change the music just a touch, either by tempo or adding something different just because it is the standard setlist we have all heard before. Overall, it ended up still being a very solid show but you could definitely tell there was important parts missing.

Slipknot

Slipknot setlist

Disasterpiece

Wait and Bleed

All Out Life

Sulfur

Before I Forget

The Chapeltown Rag

Dead Memories

Unsainted

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

The Devil in I

Snuff

Vermilion

Duality

Spit It Out

—

People = Shit

Surfacing

Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill setlist

DJ Lord Intro

I Wanna Get High

Dr. Greenthumb

Hits From the Bong

When the Shit Goes Down

Hand on the Pump

Sound of da Police / Pigs

DJ and Percussion Solo

Throw Your Set in the Air

Illusions

I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That

How I Could Just Kill a Man

(Rock) Superstar

Insane in the Brain

Jump Around (House of Pain cover)

Ho99o9

Ho99o9 setlist

Firefly Family

THE WORLD, THE FLESH, THE DEVIL

Leader of Pain (unknown virus 7.)

PROTECT MY BITCH PT. 2

…SPEAK OF THE DEVIL

LOWER THAN SCUM

Street Power

BATTERY NOT INCLUDED

BITE MY FACE

Mega City Nine (unknown virus 4.)

F.O.G (Error)