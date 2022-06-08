Photos: Knotfest at Azura was full of capable, if unexciting, performances
Knotfest Roadshow
with Slipknot, Cypress Hill, and Ho99o9
Azura Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 7
What to say about this show? It definitely wasn’t the best. Neither of the headlining artists have new music out, so they played all the songs we know and have heard for 20 years.
Cypress Hill did put on a great show despite Senn not being on tour with them, due to a heart condition.
Slipknot was reliable in their performance and setlist. Corey Taylor mentioned his throat being trashed and I could tell. It sounded like Cypress and Slipknot did try to change the music just a touch, either by tempo or adding something different just because it is the standard setlist we have all heard before. Overall, it ended up still being a very solid show but you could definitely tell there was important parts missing.
Slipknot
Slipknot setlist
Disasterpiece
Wait and Bleed
All Out Life
Sulfur
Before I Forget
The Chapeltown Rag
Dead Memories
Unsainted
The Heretic Anthem
Psychosocial
The Devil in I
Snuff
Vermilion
Duality
Spit It Out
—
People = Shit
Surfacing
Cypress Hill
Cypress Hill setlist
DJ Lord Intro
I Wanna Get High
Dr. Greenthumb
Hits From the Bong
When the Shit Goes Down
Hand on the Pump
Sound of da Police / Pigs
DJ and Percussion Solo
Throw Your Set in the Air
Illusions
I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That
How I Could Just Kill a Man
(Rock) Superstar
Insane in the Brain
Jump Around (House of Pain cover)
Ho99o9
Ho99o9 setlist
Firefly Family
THE WORLD, THE FLESH, THE DEVIL
Leader of Pain (unknown virus 7.)
PROTECT MY BITCH PT. 2
…SPEAK OF THE DEVIL
LOWER THAN SCUM
Street Power
BATTERY NOT INCLUDED
BITE MY FACE
Mega City Nine (unknown virus 4.)
F.O.G (Error)