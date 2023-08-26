Photos: KJHK fundraiser at Replay Lounge with a local holy trinity of rock

On August 24th, KJHK hosted a fundraiser show at Replay Lounge with the most stacked lineup of local Lawrence bands. The lineup included The Jackoffs, Cat F!ght, and Sarkatha.

The Jackoffs kicked off the show and played a perfect blend of old and new material along with a Talking Heads cover. Cat F!ght kept the party going by performing fan-favorite tracks such as “Growing Pains” and “Oh Dog,” making the crowd go wild.

Finally, Sarkatha took the stage to unleash chaos with their high-powered speed metal, leaving the crowd deceased and begging for an encore. If you were there, you can’t help feeling bad for anyone who was not.

