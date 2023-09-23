Photos: Kenny Wayne Shepherd celebrates at The Uptown

Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Uptown Theater

Thursday, September 21

Touring to celebrate 25 years of his breakthrough 1997 album, Trouble Is…, blues guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band took to the stage at the Uptown on Thursday, September 21. They ran through a set of songs which included the musician’s smash “Blue On Black,” a diverse selection of covers, and fiery guitar work.

Our photographer Mike Dotson was there to capture it all.