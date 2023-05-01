Photos: Kelce Jam packed the house
Kelce Jam
w/ Tech N9ne, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Machine Gun Kelly
Friday, April 28
Azura Amphitheater
On Friday night, NFL superstar and hometown hero Travis Kelce hosted his first-ever music festival in Bonner Springs, KS, featuring a wing eating competition, red carpet appearances, drones, and performances by Tech N9ne, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Machine Gun Kelly.
Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.
Crowd
Red Carpet
Travis Kelce Welcome
Wing Eating Competition
Loud Luxury
Tech N9ne
Rick Ross
Machine Gun Kelly