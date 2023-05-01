Photos: Kelce Jam packed the house

Kelce Jam

w/ Tech N9ne, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Machine Gun Kelly

Friday, April 28

Azura Amphitheater

On Friday night, NFL superstar and hometown hero Travis Kelce hosted his first-ever music festival in Bonner Springs, KS, featuring a wing eating competition, red carpet appearances, drones, and performances by Tech N9ne, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, Machine Gun Kelly.

Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.

Crowd

Red Carpet

Travis Kelce Welcome

Wing Eating Competition

Loud Luxury

Tech N9ne

Rick Ross

Machine Gun Kelly