Photos: KC Current’s 2-1 victory over Houston Dash Apr. 15, 2022

Last night, KC Current took on the Houston Dash at Children’s Mercy Park. KC won 2-1 over the Dash in the Challenge Cup Group Stage. Our goals came from Current goals came from Kristen Hamilton in the 4th minute and Victoria Serena Pickett in the 80th minute. The Dash’s goal was scored by KC native Shea Groom in the 59th minute.

The Current are sitting on top of Group C in the Challenge Cup, and a win in their next game will see them going to the knockout rounds towards the final.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document the game—and a stellar crowd.