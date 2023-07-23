Photos: KC Current record first hat trick in club history against Houston Dash

Saturday night saw the Current defeat the Houston Dash 3-1 in front of a record-breaking 11,014 fans, the largest Kansas City home crowd in UKG NWSL Challenge Cup history.

Kristen Hamilton recorded the first hat trick in club history and the first hat trick ever scored in the Challenge Cup.

The forward now has 10 career goals in the competition, making her the second player to ever reach double-digits, behind teammate Debinha.

Next up, the Current travels to Chicago to continue UKG Challenge Cup Central Division play against the Red Stars on Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m CT. The team returns to Kansas City on Saturday, August 5th for its final Challenge Cup group match against Racing Louisville FC.

Our photographer Tarik Sykes (@dunkondunks), was there to capture the experience.