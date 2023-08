Jelly Roll

with Ashley McBryde and Struggle Jennings

T-Mobile Center

Saturday, August 26.

On Saturday night, there were a slew of musical choices throughout the metro, but none were a bigger show than country hip-hop superstar Jelly Roll’s show at T-Mobile. Singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde and rapper Struggle Jennings opened. Our photographer Isabella Galvan was there to capture it all.

Jelly Roll

Ashley McBryde

Struggle Jennings