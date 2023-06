Jason Eady and Jamie Lin Wilson

Knuckleheads

Friday, June 9

Country troubadours Jason Eady and Jamie Lin Wilson brought the Old Friends Tour to Knuckleheads on Friday for an intimate show on the venue’s inside stage. The set saw the pair trade off songs and harmonize together to kick off the weekend right. Our photographer Mike Dotson (Insta: @mikedotsonkc) was there to capture the experience.