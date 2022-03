Iya Terra

with Eli Mac and Cydeways

recordBar

Thursday, March 24

On Thursday, Los Angeles reggae collective Iya Terra hit RecordBar in support of last year’s Ineffable Records release, Ease & Grace, with support from Hawaiian reggae artist Eli Mac and pop-punk reggae band Cydeways.

Here’s a photo set from Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram at @bootlegbearphoto and on Facebook at Barry Meitler Photography.

Iya Terra

Eli Mac

Cydeways