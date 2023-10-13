Photos: Indra, Harper K, and Izzy Hedges Band at the Bottleneck

On Wednesday night, the Bottleneck hosted a stacked lineup of local indie rock, featuring Izzy Hedges Band, Harper K, and Indra.

Izzy Hedges Band kicked off the show playing original tracks, notably “Alice” and “Hey Kid”, along with a cover of “This Must Be the Place” by the Talking Heads and “Los Angeles” by HAIM.

Izzy Hedges Band:

Harper K kept the good vibes rolling with their folky tunes “Box Wine” and “Sparrow” and informed the audience that they are recording an album that will be released in the near future.

Harper K:

Indra ended the night with their energetic and lively performances of originals and covers. They debuted a new song “Phantom” which the group wrote that week, along with their song “Thrill Ride” which was released earlier this year. They ended the night with their explosive performance of “Time Warp” from the Rocky Horror Picture Show, a perfect way to end the show during the spooky month of October.

Indra: