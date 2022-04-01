Photos: Hippo Campus light up The Midland

Hippo Campus

with Ginger Root

Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Tuesday, March 29

Indie rockers Hippo Campus hit the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in support of their most recent album, LP3, with support from soulsters Ginger Root.

Our photographer Archana Sundar was there to capture it all as it went down.

Hippo Campus setlist

2 Young 2 Die

Ashtray

Bad Dream Baby

Blew Its

Semi Pro

Bang Bang

Sex Tape

Scorpio

Listerine

Warm Glow

Ride or Die

Way It Goes

Deepfake

Baseball

Where To Now?

South

Boys

Understand

Bambi

Buttercup

Hippo Campus

Ginger Root