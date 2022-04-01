Photos: Hippo Campus light up The Midland
Hippo Campus
with Ginger Root
Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Tuesday, March 29
Indie rockers Hippo Campus hit the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in support of their most recent album, LP3, with support from soulsters Ginger Root.
Our photographer Archana Sundar was there to capture it all as it went down.
Hippo Campus setlist
2 Young 2 Die
Ashtray
Bad Dream Baby
Blew Its
Semi Pro
Bang Bang
Sex Tape
Scorpio
Listerine
Warm Glow
Ride or Die
Way It Goes
Deepfake
Baseball
Where To Now?
South
Boys
Understand
Bambi
Buttercup
Hippo Campus
Ginger Root