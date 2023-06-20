Photos: Gov’t Mule brings a Friday eve party to Knuckleheads

Gov’t Mule

Grinders KC

Thursday, June 15

If you take the best of southern rock and blues, mix it with improvised jams, add in some reggae and funk, then top it off with a dash of magic, you’ll have Gov’t Mule. Originally a side project of Allman Brothers Band, the group of Warren Haynes, Kevin Scott, Matt Abts, and Danny Louis took the stage in Kansas City Thursday night to give us rockabilly Johnny Cash, reggae Steve Miller, some of our favorite originals, plus a few brand new songs from their album Peace…Like A River, which released the very next day. Adoring fans of all ages flocked to the field celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and as one fan loudly declared, “Friday eve, man.”

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

Setlist

Set 1:

Stone Cold Rage

Game Face > Mountain Jam (The Allman Brothers Band cover) > Game Face reprise

Which Way Do We Run?

Painted Silver Light

Sco-Mule

Fool’s Moon

Make It Rain (Tom Waits cover)

Dreaming Out Loud

Same as It Ever Was

Set 2:

Time to Confess

Street Corner Talking (Savoy Brown cover)

Freeway Jam (Jeff Beck cover)

The Joker (Steve Miller Band cover)

32/20 Blues

Effigy (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover) (with ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ jam)

30 Days in the Hole (Humble Pie cover)

—

Soulshine (The Allman Brothers Band cover)