Photos: Gov’t Mule brings a Friday eve party to Knuckleheads
Gov’t Mule
Grinders KC
Thursday, June 15
If you take the best of southern rock and blues, mix it with improvised jams, add in some reggae and funk, then top it off with a dash of magic, you’ll have Gov’t Mule. Originally a side project of Allman Brothers Band, the group of Warren Haynes, Kevin Scott, Matt Abts, and Danny Louis took the stage in Kansas City Thursday night to give us rockabilly Johnny Cash, reggae Steve Miller, some of our favorite originals, plus a few brand new songs from their album Peace…Like A River, which released the very next day. Adoring fans of all ages flocked to the field celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and as one fan loudly declared, “Friday eve, man.”
Never miss a Mule party.
All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).
Setlist
Set 1:
Stone Cold Rage
Game Face > Mountain Jam (The Allman Brothers Band cover) > Game Face reprise
Which Way Do We Run?
Painted Silver Light
Sco-Mule
Fool’s Moon
Make It Rain (Tom Waits cover)
Dreaming Out Loud
Same as It Ever Was
Set 2:
Time to Confess
Street Corner Talking (Savoy Brown cover)
Freeway Jam (Jeff Beck cover)
The Joker (Steve Miller Band cover)
32/20 Blues
Effigy (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover) (with ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ jam)
30 Days in the Hole (Humble Pie cover)
—
Soulshine (The Allman Brothers Band cover)