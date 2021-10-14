Photos: Gojira laid waste to the Midland last night
Grammy-nominate metal act Gojira hit the Midland last night. On tour in support of Fortitude, their first album in five years, the band took to the stage after sets from opening acts Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, both of whom also have new albums out (A Tear in the Fabric of Life and Tangaroa, respectively). Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture it all.
All photos by Barry Meitler (IG: @bootlegbearphoto)
Gojira setlist
Born for One Thing
Sphinx
Backbone
Stranded
Flying Whales
The Cell
Hold On
Grind
Love / Remembrance
Silvera
Another World
L’enfant sauvage
—
Amazonia
Toxic Garbage Island
The Chant
Vacuity
Knocked Loose
Alien Weaponry