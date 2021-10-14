Photos: Gojira laid waste to the Midland last night

Grammy-nominate metal act Gojira hit the Midland last night. On tour in support of Fortitude, their first album in five years, the band took to the stage after sets from opening acts Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, both of whom also have new albums out (A Tear in the Fabric of Life and Tangaroa, respectively). Our photographer Barry Meitler was there to capture it all.

All photos by Barry Meitler (IG: @bootlegbearphoto)

Gojira setlist

Born for One Thing

Sphinx

Backbone

Stranded

Flying Whales

The Cell

Hold On

Grind

Love / Remembrance

Silvera

Another World

L’enfant sauvage

—

Amazonia

Toxic Garbage Island

The Chant

Vacuity

Knocked Loose

Alien Weaponry