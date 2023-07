Gogol Bordello

with Puzzled Panther

The Truman

Tuesday, July 11

Touring in support of 2022’s Solidaritine, folk punks Gogol Bordello took to the Truman stage on Tuesday, July 11, with openers Puzzled Panther.

All photos by Allison Scavo (Intsta: @scavosphotos).

Gogol Bordello

Puzzled Panther