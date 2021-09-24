Photos: Glass Animals at Azura

Glass Animals // photo credit Madison Hammons

As part of what seemed to be attending every major concert in the Kansas City area Wednesday night, our photographer Maddie Hammons took in the massively-packed Glass Animals show at Azura Amphitheater, to bring us shots of the band and opener binki as part of the Dreamland tour.

Glass Animals setlist
Dreamland
Life Itself
Tangerine
Black Mambo
Hot Sugar
The Other Side of Paradise
Hazey
Space Ghost Coast to Coast
It’s All So Incredibly Loud
Your Love (Déjà Vu)
Take a Slice
I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
Gooey
Youth
Pork Soda

Tokyo Drifting
Heat Waves

Opener binki was on his first-ever US tour opening for Glass Animals.

