Photos: Glass Animals at Azura

As part of what seemed to be attending every major concert in the Kansas City area Wednesday night, our photographer Maddie Hammons took in the massively-packed Glass Animals show at Azura Amphitheater, to bring us shots of the band and opener binki as part of the Dreamland tour.

All photos by Maddie Hammons

Glass Animals setlist

Dreamland

Life Itself

Tangerine

Black Mambo

Hot Sugar

The Other Side of Paradise

Hazey

Space Ghost Coast to Coast

It’s All So Incredibly Loud

Your Love (Déjà Vu)

Take a Slice

I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Gooey

Youth

Pork Soda

—

Tokyo Drifting

Heat Waves

Opener binki was on his first-ever US tour opening for Glass Animals.