Photos: Father John Misty at the Midland

Father John Misty made his latest appearance here in Kansas City at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Tuesday, August 9, supporting his Chloe and the Next 20th Century album with opening act Suki Waterhouse.

All photos by Anna Perry-Rushton

Father John Misty

Father John Misty setlist

Q4

Mr. Tillman

Hollywood Forever Cemetary Sings

Chloe

Nancy From Now On

Goodbye Mr. Blue

Funny GIrl

Just Dumb Enough to Try

Things it Would Have Been Nice to Know Before the Revolution

Date Night

I’m Writing a Novel

Please Don’t Die

Chateau Lobby #4

Buddy’s Rendezvous

Disappointing Diamonds are the Rarest of Them All

Pure Comedy

I Love You, Honeybear

—

Holy Shit

So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain

The Songwriter

Real Love Baby

Suki Waterhouse