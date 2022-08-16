Photos: Father John Misty at the Midland
Father John Misty made his latest appearance here in Kansas City at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Tuesday, August 9, supporting his Chloe and the Next 20th Century album with opening act Suki Waterhouse.
All photos by Anna Perry-Rushton
Father John Misty
Father John Misty setlist
Q4
Mr. Tillman
Hollywood Forever Cemetary Sings
Chloe
Nancy From Now On
Goodbye Mr. Blue
Funny GIrl
Just Dumb Enough to Try
Things it Would Have Been Nice to Know Before the Revolution
Date Night
I’m Writing a Novel
Please Don’t Die
Chateau Lobby #4
Buddy’s Rendezvous
Disappointing Diamonds are the Rarest of Them All
Pure Comedy
I Love You, Honeybear
—
Holy Shit
So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain
The Songwriter
Real Love Baby
Suki Waterhouse