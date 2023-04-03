Photos: Farmer’s Ball 2023 semi-finals

Farmer’s Ball 2023 semi-finals

The Bottleneck

Lawrence, KS

March 31, 2023

Lawrence’s beloved KJHK 90.7 FM hosted their annual Farmer’s Ball semi-finals at the Bottleneck on Friday night, featuring a range of local performers nominated and voted on by listeners. Bands included 24hr Video, Cat Fight, Discotek Mama, Field Daze, God’s Computer, Island Policy, Lavender Bride, and Say That Again.

The winners advancing to the finals at The Bottleneck this Friday, April 7, are Cat Fight, Discotek Mama, God’s Computer, and Island Policy. Details on the show can be found here.

Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

24hr Video

Cat Fight

Discotek Mama

Field Daze

God’s Computer

Island Policy

Lavender Bride

Say That Again