Farmer’s Ball 2023 Finals

The Bottleneck

Lawrence, KS

April 7, 2023

KJHK 90.7 FM hosted their annual Farmer’s Ball finals at the Bottleneck in Lawrence on Friday night, featuring finalists God’s Computer, Cat Fight, Discotek Mama, and Island Policy.

Topeka’s grunge-inspired trio Island Policy took the crown this time, and our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

God’s Computer

Discotek Mama

Cat Fight

Island Policy