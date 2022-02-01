Photos: Falling In Reverse at The Uptown
Support from Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson.
Falling In Reverse
with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson
Uptown Theater
Friday, January 28
Friday night, the Ronnie Radke-fronted Falling In Reverse took to the stage at the Uptown Theater for a night of heavy rock.
In addition to a collection of songs from across their discography, the band knocked out a couple of songs from Radke’s old band, Escape the Fate, as well as the new single, “Zombified,” from the forthcoming Neon Zombies EP.
Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson opened.
Falling In Reverse setlist
I’m Not a Vampire
Guillotine IV (The Final Chapter)
God, If You Are Above…
Raised by Wolves
Rolling Stone
Fuck You and All Your Friends
Not Good Enough for Truth in Cliché (Escape the Fate cover)
Losing My Mind
Drugs
The Drug in Me Is You
Situations (Escape the Fate cover)
—
Zombified
Just Like You
Popular Monster
Wage War
Hawthorne Heights
Jeris Johnson
The crowd