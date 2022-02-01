Photos: Falling In Reverse at The Uptown

Falling In Reverse

with Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson

Uptown Theater

Friday, January 28

Friday night, the Ronnie Radke-fronted Falling In Reverse took to the stage at the Uptown Theater for a night of heavy rock.

In addition to a collection of songs from across their discography, the band knocked out a couple of songs from Radke’s old band, Escape the Fate, as well as the new single, “Zombified,” from the forthcoming Neon Zombies EP.

Wage War, Hawthorne Heights, and Jeris Johnson opened.

Falling In Reverse setlist

I’m Not a Vampire

Guillotine IV (The Final Chapter)

God, If You Are Above…

Raised by Wolves

Rolling Stone

Fuck You and All Your Friends

Not Good Enough for Truth in Cliché (Escape the Fate cover)

Losing My Mind

Drugs

The Drug in Me Is You

Situations (Escape the Fate cover)

—

Zombified

Just Like You

Popular Monster

Wage War

Hawthorne Heights

Jeris Johnson

The crowd