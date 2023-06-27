Photos: Fall Out Boy at Azura

Fall Out Boy

with Alkaline Trio, Royal and The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade

Azura Amphitheater

Saturday, June 24

On a sweltering Saturday night in Bonner Springs, pop-punk stalwarts brought their “So Much (for) Tourdust” show in support of their new album, So Much (for) Stardust, to Azura Amphitheater. They brought along Alkaline Trio, Royal and The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade for the ride for a packed night of sing-alongs.

All photos by Daniel Fuchs.

Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy setlist

Love From the Other Side

The Phoenix

Sugar, We’re Goin Down

Uma Thurman

A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me”

Chicago Is So Two Years Ago

Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy

Calm Before the Storm

This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race

Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes

Heaven, Iowa

Hum Hallelujah

Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet

Fake Out

I’m Like a Lawyer With the Way I’m Always Trying to Get You Off (Me & You)

Don’t Stop Believin’ (partial Journey cover)

The Last of the Real Ones

Save Rock and Roll

Baby Annihilation

Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover)

Dance, Dance

Hold Me Like a Grudge

Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year

My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

Thnks fr th Mmrs

Centuries

Saturday

Alkaline Trio

Royal and the Serpent

Daisy Grenade