Photos: Fall Out Boy at Azura
Fall Out Boy
with Alkaline Trio, Royal and The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade
Azura Amphitheater
Saturday, June 24
On a sweltering Saturday night in Bonner Springs, pop-punk stalwarts brought their “So Much (for) Tourdust” show in support of their new album, So Much (for) Stardust, to Azura Amphitheater. They brought along Alkaline Trio, Royal and The Serpent, and Daisy Grenade for the ride for a packed night of sing-alongs.
All photos by Daniel Fuchs.
Fall Out Boy setlist
Love From the Other Side
The Phoenix
Sugar, We’re Goin Down
Uma Thurman
A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me”
Chicago Is So Two Years Ago
Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy
Calm Before the Storm
This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
Heaven, Iowa
Hum Hallelujah
Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
Fake Out
I’m Like a Lawyer With the Way I’m Always Trying to Get You Off (Me & You)
Don’t Stop Believin’ (partial Journey cover)
The Last of the Real Ones
Save Rock and Roll
Baby Annihilation
Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
Dance, Dance
Hold Me Like a Grudge
Sophomore Slump or Comeback of the Year
My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
Thnks fr th Mmrs
Centuries
Saturday
Alkaline Trio
Royal and the Serpent
Daisy Grenade