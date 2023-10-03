Photos: Earl Nelson & the Company at Aztec Shawnee Theater

Earl Nelson & the Company

with The Jonny Green Arrangement

Aztec Shawnee Theater

Friday, September 29

The members of Earl Nelson & the Company coming out on stage one by one instead of as a band exemplified each person’s talent as they fused together as a unit. This southern blues rock band genrebends into bluegrass folk which kept people not only on their toes in anticipation of what will be played next, but on their feet as they boogied the night away. Stopping in Shawnee for their last night on tour, Earl Nelson & The Company celebrated life and everything in it on stage, and the crowd joined right along. Greyson Medina, Earl Nelson, Will Scherman, Dave Geldert, and Andrew Brown are the talented members of this band that kept going until Aztec had to lock the doors.

Openers the Jonny Green Arrangement is a blues rock band local to Kansas City. With Jonny on guitar and leading vocals, Curtis Petitt on bass, and Marcus Rattler on drums, steel pan, and vocals. This band fuses soulful blues with charged beats that sends a voltaic excitement through the crowd.

Bruce Young, co-owner of the venue, stepped in on harmonica without meeting, let alone rehearsing, with the band prior to the concert, showcasing the band’s improvisational talents. Jonny Green Arrangement’s grandoise shows are not to be missed, which wouldn’t be the same without Marcus Rattler. When the band was auditioning between five drummers, there was no contest once Marcus entered the scene.

The look, the talent, and the gumption makes this band as amazing as they are.

All photos by Allison and Zyonn Scavo

Earl Nelson & the Company

The Jonny Green Arrangement