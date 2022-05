Don McLean

The Uptown Theater

Friday, April 29

Singer-songwriter Don McLean at the Uptown celebrated 50 years of his homage to rock ‘n’ roll’s progenitors, “American Pie.” The song was recently dethroned as the longest number one single by Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” bringing the track back into pop culture discussion again in 2022.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.