Photos: Deafheaven's May 13 gig at Madrid Theatre with Chase the Horseman

Maura Dayton,
Dsc0380

Deafheaven. // Photo by Maura Dayton

Deafheaven
with Chase the Horseman
The Madrid Theatre
Saturday, May 13

On Saturday, May 13, Deafheaven stopped at The Madrid Theatre for a headlining show in KC amid their tour in support of Coheed and Cambria. Local artist Chase the Horseman kicked off the show. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Deafheaven

Setlist:
Black Brick
Irresistible
Sunbather
Shellstar
In Blur
Great Mass of Color
Canary Yellow
Mombasa
Encore:
Brought to the Water
Dream House

Chase the Horseman

