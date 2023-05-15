Photos: Deafheaven’s May 13 gig at Madrid Theatre with Chase the Horseman

Deafheaven

with Chase the Horseman

The Madrid Theatre

Saturday, May 13

On Saturday, May 13, Deafheaven stopped at The Madrid Theatre for a headlining show in KC amid their tour in support of Coheed and Cambria. Local artist Chase the Horseman kicked off the show. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Deafheaven

Setlist:

Black Brick

Irresistible

Sunbather

Shellstar

In Blur

Great Mass of Color

Canary Yellow

Mombasa

Encore:

Brought to the Water

Dream House

Chase the Horseman