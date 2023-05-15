Photos: Deafheaven’s May 13 gig at Madrid Theatre with Chase the Horseman
Deafheaven
with Chase the Horseman
The Madrid Theatre
Saturday, May 13
On Saturday, May 13, Deafheaven stopped at The Madrid Theatre for a headlining show in KC amid their tour in support of Coheed and Cambria. Local artist Chase the Horseman kicked off the show. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.
Deafheaven
Setlist:
Black Brick
Irresistible
Sunbather
Shellstar
In Blur
Great Mass of Color
Canary Yellow
Mombasa
Encore:
Brought to the Water
Dream House