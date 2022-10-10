Photos: Danger Bob headlined a local reunion trifecta Friday night

Danger Bob

with the Bubble Boys and Cher UK

Liberty Hall

Friday, October 7

On Friday night, it was a trifecta of local rock ‘n’ roll reunions when pop rockers Danger Bob, garage rockers Cher UK, and pop-punk trio the Bubble Boys all reunited at Liberty Hall. With plenty of hugs, handshakes, and back slaps, it was like a local music scene high school reunion, only with a higher decibel level and more band t-shirts

Danger Bob’s performance featured bassist Aaron Riffel filling in alongside original vocalist Karl Michelbach, guitarist Andy Morton, and drummer Kenny Gall. Jon Harrison guested on keys, making it a superstar collection of local talent on stage tackling songs like “The Hook” and “Smileyberg,” with an interpretation of Wet Leg’s “Chaise Longue.”

Cher UK’s lineup of guitarist/vocalist Mike McMcoy, bassist Heather Grehan, and drummer Lisa McKenzie might not have been the original lineup of the band, but it was certainly the most popular.

The original Bubble Boys lineup of guitarist/vocalist Brian Gee, bassist/vocalist Dan Cook, and drummer Chris Bulgren wasthe only group to feature all original members, and they were the only group with a new (old) album. They even pulled up former member Joe Worker for their rendition of “We’d Be Just Fine.”

It was definitely worth the hangover.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent), was there to document it all.

The reunion

Danger Bob

Cher UK

The Bubble Boys