Photos: Cradle of Filth at the Uptown

Cradle of Filth

Uptown Theater

Wednesday, May 11

Gothic black metal legends played the Uptown on Wednesday night, opening for Danzig. The band just announced their switch from longtime label Nuclear Blast to Napalm Records.

All photos via Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.

Cradle of Filth setlist

Existential Terror

Nocturnal Supremacy

Scorched Earth Erotica

Crawling King Chaos

Nymphetamine (Fix)

Lilith Immaculate

Necromantic Fantasies

Her Ghost in the Fog