Photos: Cradle of Filth at the Uptown
Cradle of Filth
Uptown Theater
Wednesday, May 11
Gothic black metal legends played the Uptown on Wednesday night, opening for Danzig. The band just announced their switch from longtime label Nuclear Blast to Napalm Records.
All photos via Barry Meitler, who you can find on Instagram and Facebook.
Cradle of Filth setlist
Existential Terror
Nocturnal Supremacy
Scorched Earth Erotica
Crawling King Chaos
Nymphetamine (Fix)
Lilith Immaculate
Necromantic Fantasies
Her Ghost in the Fog