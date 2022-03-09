Photos: Coheed and Cambria brought their prog-rock spectacle to the Uptown
Coheed and Cambria
with Sheer Mag
Uptown Theater
Tuesday, March 8
Touring ahead of their next album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, modern prog-rockers Coheed and Cambria brought their show to the Uptown on Tuesday, along with openers Sheer Mag.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
Coheed and Cambria
Coheed and Cambria setlist
In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3
You Got Spirit, Kid
No World for Tomorrow
Shoulders
Junesong Provision
Devil in Jersey City
Everything Evil
Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)
The Suffering
The Afterman
A Favor House Atlantic
The Gutter
Here We Are Juggernaut
The End Complete III: The End Complete
The Willing Well IV: The Final Cut
—
The Liars Club
Welcome Home
Sheer Mag
The crowd