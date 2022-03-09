Photos: Coheed and Cambria brought their prog-rock spectacle to the Uptown

Coheed and Cambria

with Sheer Mag

Uptown Theater

Tuesday, March 8

Touring ahead of their next album, Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind, modern prog-rockers Coheed and Cambria brought their show to the Uptown on Tuesday, along with openers Sheer Mag.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Coheed and Cambria

Coheed and Cambria setlist

In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3

You Got Spirit, Kid

No World for Tomorrow

Shoulders

Junesong Provision

Devil in Jersey City

Everything Evil

Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)

The Suffering

The Afterman

A Favor House Atlantic

The Gutter

Here We Are Juggernaut

The End Complete III: The End Complete

The Willing Well IV: The Final Cut

—

The Liars Club

Welcome Home

Sheer Mag

The crowd