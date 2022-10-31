Photos: Christian Nodal brings maricheño to the T-Mobile Center

Chris Ortiz,
20221029 Dsc 4790

Christian Nodal. // photo credit Chris Ortiz

Christian Nodal
with Nunca Jamás
T-Mobile Center
Saturday, October 29

On Saturday night, maricheño star Christian Nodal brought his tour to the T-Mobile Center wherein the 23 year-old singer thrilled the modest crowd with his fusion of the two emblematic musical genres of Mexican culture, the mariachi and the norteño. A rock band hailing from Ciudad Obregon, Nunca Jamás, opened.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Christian Nodal

Nunca Jamás

