Photos: Chelsea Cutler and Ayokay tore up The Granada
Chelsea Cutler
w/ Ayokay
The Granada
November 16, 2022
Setlist:
- “Under”
- “Sad Tonight”
- “Someone Else’s Heaven”
- “Cold Showers”
- “Without You”
- “Forever”
- “Easy”
- “AF1s”
- “Men on the Moon”
- “Walking Away”
- “Crazier Things”
- “nj”
- “Devil on My Shoulder”
- “you were good to me”
- “Calling All Angels”
- “The Reason”
- “You’re Gonna Miss This”
- “When I Close My Eyes”
- “the lifeboat’s empty!”
- “Mess”
- “Your Shirt”
All photos by Isabella Galvan: