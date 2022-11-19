Photos: Chelsea Cutler and Ayokay tore up The Granada

Isabella Galvan,

Chelsea Cutler
w/ Ayokay
The Granada
November 16, 2022

Setlist:

  1. “Under”
  2. “Sad Tonight”
  3. “Someone Else’s Heaven”
  4. “Cold Showers”
  5. “Without You”
  6. “Forever”
  7. “Easy”
  8. “AF1s”
  9. “Men on the Moon”
  10. “Walking Away”
  11. “Crazier Things”
  12. “nj”
  13. “Devil on My Shoulder”
  14. “you were good to me”
  15. “Calling All Angels”
  16. “The Reason”
  17. “You’re Gonna Miss This”
  18. “When I Close My Eyes”
  19. “the lifeboat’s empty!”
  20. “Mess”
  21. “Your Shirt”

All photos by Isabella Galvan:

