Cat Fight

with JackOffs, Sewing Circle

March 25, 2023

The Toilet Bowl

Lawrence’s beloved DIY venue, The Toilet Bowl, gave fans a courtesy flush on Friday night with performances from Cat Fight, JackOffs, and Sewing Circle. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Cat Fight

JackOffs

Sewing Circle