Friday, June 16

On Friday, June 16, local bands Cat F!ght, Discotek Mama, Junkyard Royalty, and Scumbag took the stage for a Matrix-themed DIY show at Howdy. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

Cat F!ght

Discotek Mama

Junkyard Royalty

Scumbag