Photos: Carlos Santana melts the T-Mobile Center

Santana

T-Mobile Center

Tuesday, April 12

On Tuesday night, Santana played the T-Mobile Center as part of their Blessings and Miracles tour in support of the band’s 26th studio album of the same name. In addition to songs from the band’s massive back catalog and more recent albums, the show saw Santana cover songs by the Zombies, the Doors, the Chambers Brothers, and Sly & the Family Stone.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Santana setlist

Soul Sacrifice

Jingo

Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen

Oye Como Va (Tito Puente cover)

Samba pa ti

Everybody’s Everything

She’s Not There (The Zombies cover)

The Game of Love

Joy

Move

(Da le) Yaleo

Put Your Lights On

Corazón Espinado

Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile)

Maria Maria

Foo Foo

—

Smooth

Roadhouse Blues (The Doors cover)

Love, Peace and Happiness (The Chambers Brothers cover)

I Want to Take You Higher (Sly & the Family Stone cover)