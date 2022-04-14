Photos: Carlos Santana melts the T-Mobile Center
Santana
T-Mobile Center
Tuesday, April 12
On Tuesday night, Santana played the T-Mobile Center as part of their Blessings and Miracles tour in support of the band’s 26th studio album of the same name. In addition to songs from the band’s massive back catalog and more recent albums, the show saw Santana cover songs by the Zombies, the Doors, the Chambers Brothers, and Sly & the Family Stone.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
Santana setlist
Soul Sacrifice
Jingo
Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen
Oye Como Va (Tito Puente cover)
Samba pa ti
Everybody’s Everything
She’s Not There (The Zombies cover)
The Game of Love
Joy
Move
(Da le) Yaleo
Put Your Lights On
Corazón Espinado
Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile)
Maria Maria
Foo Foo
—
Smooth
Roadhouse Blues (The Doors cover)
Love, Peace and Happiness (The Chambers Brothers cover)
I Want to Take You Higher (Sly & the Family Stone cover)