Vision Video

with Then Comes Silence and Serene Fiend

The Bottleneck

Last night, LFK’s Bottleneck got gritty thanks to the Athens, GA goth export Vision Video, with support from Then Comes Silence and Serene Fiend. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos) was there to capture the experience.

Vision Video

Then Comes Silence

Serene Fiend