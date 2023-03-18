Photos: Bongzilla brought the green to the Bottleneck ahead of St. Pat’s
Bongzilla
with They Watch us From the Moon
The Bottleneck
Wednesday, March 15
On Wednesday, March 15, metal fans celebrated the green a little bit ahead of St. Patrick’s Day when Madison, Wisconsin stoner doom band Bongzilla took the stage with support from local interstellar doom acolytes They Watch Us From the Moon.
Out photographer Jason Samayoa (Insta: @ajasproduction) was there to capture it all.
