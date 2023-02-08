Photos: Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash at recordBar

Bob Marley’s Birthday Bash

recordBar

Sunday, February 5

Hosted by Nicolette Paige, this show was the embodiment of sacred energy. There was power soulfully expressing the beauty that was Bob Marley and his music along with empowering and fervent originals. Paying tribute to local vendors, booths lined the floor with talented and intricate handmade items. This show was nothing less than a perfect homage to an international superstar that continues to touch so many lives. Happy Birthday, Bob Marley.