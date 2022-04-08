Photos: Ben Folds at Liberty Hall

Ben Folds

with Lizzie Weber

Liberty Hall

Wednesday, April 6

On Wednesday night, Ben Folds took to the stage of Liberty Hall with his piano to deliver an hour and a half set of tunes covering his entire catalog, including songs stretching back to his time with Ben Folds Five. Singer-songwriter Lizzie Weber opened.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Ben Folds setlist

So There

Annie Waits

Capable of Anything

Sentimental Guy

Still Fighting It

The Last Polka (Ben Folds Five song)

Kylie From Connecticut

Effington

Evaporated (Ben Folds Five song)

Landed

You Don’t Know Me

Jesusland

Cigarette (Ben Folds Five song)

Fred Jones Part 2

Kate (Ben Folds Five song)

Zak and Sara

Not the Same

Army (Ben Folds Five song)

One Angry Dwarf and 200 Solemn Faces (Ben Folds Five song)

The Luckiest

