Photos: BabyJake at Encore at Uptown Theater
BabyJake
with the Whips and Noah Spencer
Encore at Uptown Theater
Wednesday, October 25
Florida singer and rapper BabyJake took to the stage of Encore at Uptown Theater for an intimate show in support of this summer’s rock-inspired Aren’t We Ever Gonna Be More Than Friends? and the forthcoming Rude, Crude, and Uncouth. Lawrence collegiate funk rockers the Whips and KC singer-songwriter Noah Spencer opened. Our photographer, Anthony Mixon, was there to document it all.
BabyJake
The Whips
Noah Spencer