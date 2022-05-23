Photos: Armed Forces Day at the Royals vs. Twins game

On Saturday, May 21, the Kansas City Royals celebrated Armed Services Appreciation Day. This holiday pays tribute to the men and women who serve and have served across all six branches of the United States military.

The Royals took on the Minnesota Twins in a game that came close with a finishing score of 7-6, with the Twins eventually taking the win. The night included the United States Navy’s elite Leap Frogs, a flyover, and recognition of every military branch.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Insta: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.