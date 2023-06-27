Photos: Arkansas’ Gardensnakes swings through The Bauhaus
Gardensnakes
On Sunday, June 25, loud, fuzzed out rock & roll from Fayetteville, Arkansas swung through The Bauhaus DIY venue in the form of Gardensnakes. Two local acts, Sarkatha and Drastic Plastic opened. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.
