Photos: Arkansas’ Gardensnakes swings through The Bauhaus

Opening support from Drastic Plastic and Sarkatha.
Maura Dayton,
Dsc0196

Gardensnakes @ The Bauhaus. // Photo by Maura Dayton

Gardensnakes
Support by Drastic Plastic, Sarkatha
The Bauhaus
Sunday, June 25

On Sunday, June 25, loud, fuzzed out rock & roll from Fayetteville, Arkansas swung through The Bauhaus DIY venue in the form of Gardensnakes. Two local acts, Sarkatha and Drastic Plastic opened. Our photographer Maura Dayton (@twistedmauraphotos), was there to capture the experience.

356251826 738183224981805 9145013256568582709 N

Gardensnakes

Drastic Plastic

Sarkatha

Categories: Music
Tags: , , ,

More