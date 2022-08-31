Photos: Apple Scruffs, Quite Frankly, and Paramount at The Truman

On Friday, Aug. 26, three of KC’s best local bands took the stage at The Truman to support E3 Academy. The benefit show raised nearly $3,000 in donations and featured the Apple Scruffs, Quite Frankly, and Paramount.

Apple Scruffs opened the show with a set full of Beatles covers that got the crowd on their feet and moving. Quite Frankly followed up with an energetic performance that truly lent itself to its two vocalists. They played a mixture of covers and originals that energized the audience. Paramount closed the show with their rock-heavy originals and a powerful introduction to the KC music scene.