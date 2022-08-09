Photos: Anthrax’s 40th Anniversary Tour brought the noise

Anthrax

with Black Label Society and Hatebreed

The Midland

Tuesday, August 2

Last Tuesday night, Anthrax’s 40th Anniversary tour rolled into the the Midland, with Hatebreed and Black Label Society in tow.

Compare this tour to when Anthrax played the Bottleneck in Lawrence back in the early ’00s with Lamb of God—it’s hard to even put into words.

Their set started out with a video playing on a plain white sheet that covered the stage. Celebrities and musicians alike were giving testimonials of what Anthrax has meant to them. This went on for a good five minutes before they finally came out.

The energy between the crowd and the band was electric, and it was amazing as both a fan and a journalist to be in between and experience both sides of the coin.

Their set was absolutely incredible and you could tell they were giving their all for this crowd and even after 40 years, they’re kicking more ass than ever. They definitely did “bring the noise.”

Black Label Society was the second band for the night, and there was a thunderous roar from the crowd from the moment the curtain dropped until their final song.

Hatebreed kicked things off for the whole show, and as soon as they took the stage, the mosh pit started swirling. The highlight of their set was their song “Destroy Everything,” which really got the crowd going.

Anthrax

Anthrax setlist

Among the Living

Caught in a Mosh

Madhouse

Metal Thrashing Mad

The Devil You Know

Keep It in the Family

Antisocial (Trust cover)

I Am the Law

In the End

Only

Bring the Noise (Public Enemy cover)

Indians

Black Label Society

Black Label Society setlist

Funeral Bell

Destroy & Conquer

Overlord

Heart of Darkness

A Love Unreal

You Made Me Want to Live

In This River

Trampled Down Below

Set You Free

Fire It Up

Suicide Messiah

Stillborn

Hatebreed

Hatebreed setlist

Proven

Destroy Everything

A Stroke of Red

A Call for Blood

Before Dishonor

Last Breath

Driven by Suffering

Smash Your Enemies

Tear It Down

Empty Promises

This Is Now

Perseverance

Live for This

Looking Down the Barrel of Today

I Will Be Heard