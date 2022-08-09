Photos: Anthrax’s 40th Anniversary Tour brought the noise
Anthrax
with Black Label Society and Hatebreed
The Midland
Tuesday, August 2
Last Tuesday night, Anthrax’s 40th Anniversary tour rolled into the the Midland, with Hatebreed and Black Label Society in tow.
Compare this tour to when Anthrax played the Bottleneck in Lawrence back in the early ’00s with Lamb of God—it’s hard to even put into words.
Their set started out with a video playing on a plain white sheet that covered the stage. Celebrities and musicians alike were giving testimonials of what Anthrax has meant to them. This went on for a good five minutes before they finally came out.
The energy between the crowd and the band was electric, and it was amazing as both a fan and a journalist to be in between and experience both sides of the coin.
Their set was absolutely incredible and you could tell they were giving their all for this crowd and even after 40 years, they’re kicking more ass than ever. They definitely did “bring the noise.”
Black Label Society was the second band for the night, and there was a thunderous roar from the crowd from the moment the curtain dropped until their final song.
Hatebreed kicked things off for the whole show, and as soon as they took the stage, the mosh pit started swirling. The highlight of their set was their song “Destroy Everything,” which really got the crowd going.
Anthrax
Anthrax setlist
Among the Living
Caught in a Mosh
Madhouse
Metal Thrashing Mad
The Devil You Know
Keep It in the Family
Antisocial (Trust cover)
I Am the Law
In the End
Only
Bring the Noise (Public Enemy cover)
Indians
Black Label Society
Black Label Society setlist
Funeral Bell
Destroy & Conquer
Overlord
Heart of Darkness
A Love Unreal
You Made Me Want to Live
In This River
Trampled Down Below
Set You Free
Fire It Up
Suicide Messiah
Stillborn
Hatebreed
Hatebreed setlist
Proven
Destroy Everything
A Stroke of Red
A Call for Blood
Before Dishonor
Last Breath
Driven by Suffering
Smash Your Enemies
Tear It Down
Empty Promises
This Is Now
Perseverance
Live for This
Looking Down the Barrel of Today
I Will Be Heard