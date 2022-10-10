Photos: Ani DiFranco at Liberty Hall

Ani DiFranco

with Jess Nolan

Liberty Hall

Saturday, October 8

Alt-folk artist Ani DiFranco took to the Liberty Hall stage Saturday night for a show that saw her debut a new song, “Baby Roe,” as well as a couple getting engaged in the audience. Singer-songwriter Jess Nolan opened.

Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.

Ani DiFranco

Ani DiFranco setlist

Still My Heart

Do or Die

In or Out

Virus

Allergic to Water

Simultaneously

Spinning Room

Chloroform

Marrow

Crocus

Baby Roe

Everest

Little Plastic Castle

The Thing at Hand

As Is

Fuel

—

Fire Door

Hypnotized

Jess Nolan