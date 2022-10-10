Photos: Ani DiFranco at Liberty Hall
Ani DiFranco
with Jess Nolan
Liberty Hall
Saturday, October 8
Alt-folk artist Ani DiFranco took to the Liberty Hall stage Saturday night for a show that saw her debut a new song, “Baby Roe,” as well as a couple getting engaged in the audience. Singer-songwriter Jess Nolan opened.
Our photographer Chris Ortiz (Instagram: @fastboyent) was there to document it all.
Ani DiFranco
Ani DiFranco setlist
Still My Heart
Do or Die
In or Out
Virus
Allergic to Water
Simultaneously
Spinning Room
Chloroform
Marrow
Crocus
Baby Roe
Everest
Little Plastic Castle
The Thing at Hand
As Is
Fuel
—
Fire Door
Hypnotized
Jess Nolan