Photos: Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness at KC Live!

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

with flor

KC Live!

Friday, July 14

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness hit KC Live! on Friday, July 14, in support of this year’s Tilt At The Wind No More, his latest album. Over the course of his set, he featured solo originals alongside fan favorites from his much-beloved earlier projects Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin. Oregon indie rockers flor opened.

All photos by Daniel Fuchs.

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness setlist

Nobody Tells You When You’re Young

The Mixed Tape (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

Stars

I Woke Up in a Car (Something Corporate cover)

Swim (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

Halls

Lying On The Hood Of Your Car

She Paints Me Blue (Something Corporate cover)

High Dive

Smoke & Ribbons

Hurricane (Something Corporate cover)

I’m Ready (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

Submarine

Fire Escape

La La Lie (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

Punk Rock Princess (Something Corporate cover)

Hammers and Strings (A Lullaby) (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

Skywriting

Synesthesia

Dark Blue (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

—

Holiday From Real (Jack’s Mannequin cover)

Ohio

Cecilia and the Satellite

flor