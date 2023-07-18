Photos: Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness at KC Live!
Support from flor.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
with flor
KC Live!
Friday, July 14
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness hit KC Live! on Friday, July 14, in support of this year’s Tilt At The Wind No More, his latest album. Over the course of his set, he featured solo originals alongside fan favorites from his much-beloved earlier projects Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin. Oregon indie rockers flor opened.
All photos by Daniel Fuchs.
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness
Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness setlist
Nobody Tells You When You’re Young
The Mixed Tape (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
Stars
I Woke Up in a Car (Something Corporate cover)
Swim (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
Halls
Lying On The Hood Of Your Car
She Paints Me Blue (Something Corporate cover)
High Dive
Smoke & Ribbons
Hurricane (Something Corporate cover)
I’m Ready (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
Submarine
Fire Escape
La La Lie (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
Punk Rock Princess (Something Corporate cover)
Hammers and Strings (A Lullaby) (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
Skywriting
Synesthesia
Dark Blue (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
—
Holiday From Real (Jack’s Mannequin cover)
Ohio
Cecilia and the Satellite
flor