Photos: Amon Amarth at The Uptown
Amon Amarth
with Carcass
The Uptown Theater
Wednesday, December 7
Last week, Viking metal act Amon Amarth brought The Great Heathen Tour to the Uptown with special guests Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. Our photographer, Cassondra Jones, was there to get shots of the headliner.
Amon Amarth
Amon Amarth setlist
Guardians of Asgaard
Raven’s Flight
Deceiver of the Gods
Oden Owns You All
The Pursuit of Vikings
The Great Heathen Army
Get in the Ring
Destroyer of the Universe
Put Your Back Into the Oar
Cry of the Black Birds
The Way of Vikings
First Kill
Shield Wall
Raise Your Horns
—
Twilight of the Thunder God
Carcass
Carcass setlist
Buried Dreams
Edge of Darkness
Incarnated Solvent Abuse
Under the Scalpel Blade
This Mortal Coil
Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B)
Genital Grinder
The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing
Corporal Jigsore Quandary
Heartwork
Carneous Cacoffiny