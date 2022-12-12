Photos: Amon Amarth at The Uptown

Amon Amarth

with Carcass

The Uptown Theater

Wednesday, December 7

Last week, Viking metal act Amon Amarth brought The Great Heathen Tour to the Uptown with special guests Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. Our photographer, Cassondra Jones, was there to get shots of the headliner.

Amon Amarth

Amon Amarth setlist

Guardians of Asgaard

Raven’s Flight

Deceiver of the Gods

Oden Owns You All

The Pursuit of Vikings

The Great Heathen Army

Get in the Ring

Destroyer of the Universe

Put Your Back Into the Oar

Cry of the Black Birds

The Way of Vikings

First Kill

Shield Wall

Raise Your Horns

—

Twilight of the Thunder God

Carcass

Carcass setlist

Buried Dreams

Edge of Darkness

Incarnated Solvent Abuse

Under the Scalpel Blade

This Mortal Coil

Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstance March No. 1 in B)

Genital Grinder

The Scythe’s Remorseless Swing

Corporal Jigsore Quandary

Heartwork

Carneous Cacoffiny