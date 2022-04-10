Photos: alt-J at Cable Dahmer Arena

alt-J

with Portugal, The Man

Cable Dahmer Arena

Thursday, April 7

On Thursday, danceable indie rockers alt-J hit the Cable Dahmer Arena with openers Portugal, The Man. Touring in support of their fourth studio album, The Dream, alt-J played a solid half of the new record, while also digging into their back catalog and closing with their first-ever hit, “Breezeblocks.”

Our photographer Archana Sundar was there to capture it all. Also, check out our interview with alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton on fashion grifting, Ian Fleming, and the imminent specter of death.

alt-J setlist

Bane

Every Other Freckle

The Actor

In Cold Blood

Deadcrush

Tessellate

U&ME

Matilda

Chicago

Something Good

Nara

The Gospel of John Hurt

3WW

Philadelphia

Dissolve Me

Fitzpleasure

Left Hand Free

Hard Drive Gold

Breezeblocks

alt-J

Portugal. The Man