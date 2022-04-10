Photos: alt-J at Cable Dahmer Arena
alt-J
with Portugal, The Man
Cable Dahmer Arena
Thursday, April 7
On Thursday, danceable indie rockers alt-J hit the Cable Dahmer Arena with openers Portugal, The Man. Touring in support of their fourth studio album, The Dream, alt-J played a solid half of the new record, while also digging into their back catalog and closing with their first-ever hit, “Breezeblocks.”
Our photographer Archana Sundar was there to capture it all. Also, check out our interview with alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton on fashion grifting, Ian Fleming, and the imminent specter of death.
alt-J setlist
Bane
Every Other Freckle
The Actor
In Cold Blood
Deadcrush
Tessellate
U&ME
Matilda
Chicago
Something Good
Nara
The Gospel of John Hurt
3WW
Philadelphia
Dissolve Me
Fitzpleasure
—
Left Hand Free
Hard Drive Gold
Breezeblocks
