Photos: alt-J at Cable Dahmer Arena

Archana Sundar,
Photo Apr 08 4 55 09 Pm

alt-J. // Photo by Archana Sundar

alt-J
with Portugal, The Man
Cable Dahmer Arena
Thursday, April 7

On Thursday, danceable indie rockers alt-J hit the Cable Dahmer Arena with openers Portugal, The Man. Touring in support of their fourth studio album, The Dream, alt-J played a solid half of the new record, while also digging into their back catalog and closing with their first-ever hit, “Breezeblocks.”

Our photographer Archana Sundar was there to capture it all. Also, check out our interview with alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton on fashion grifting, Ian Fleming, and the imminent specter of death.

alt-J setlist
Bane
Every Other Freckle
The Actor
In Cold Blood
Deadcrush
Tessellate
U&ME
Matilda
Chicago
Something Good
Nara
The Gospel of John Hurt
3WW
Philadelphia
Dissolve Me
Fitzpleasure

Left Hand Free
Hard Drive Gold
Breezeblocks

alt-J

Portugal. The Man

