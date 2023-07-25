Photos: AJJ’s folk punk packed the Bottleneck on Monday night

AJJ

with Open Mike Eagle and Foot Ox

The Bottleneck

Monday, July 24

Touring in support of their latest release, 2023’s Disposable Everything, Arizona folk punks AJJ took to the stage at the Bottleneck with rapper Open Mike Eagle and AJJ side project Foot Ox opening.

All photos by Nick Spacek

AJJ

AJJ setlist

Strawberry (Probably)

Death Machine

Cody’s Theme

Kokopelli Face Tattoo

Hate Song for Brains

Loudmouth

Dissonance

Body Terror Song

Bad Bad Things

Now That I’m at the Top of My Game

White Ghosts

Disposable Everything

Sean Solo Set

People

Candles of Love

No More Tears

Small Red Boy

Junkie Church

I Wanna Be Your Dog 2

Distance

Fucc the Devil

Linda Ronstadt

Your Voice, as I Remember it

The Baby Panda

Heartilation

People II: The Reckoning

Goodbye, Oh Goodbye

Big Bird

—

Brave as a Noun

Open Mike Eagle