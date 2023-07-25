Photos: AJJ’s folk punk packed the Bottleneck on Monday night
AJJ
with Open Mike Eagle and Foot Ox
The Bottleneck
Monday, July 24
Touring in support of their latest release, 2023’s Disposable Everything, Arizona folk punks AJJ took to the stage at the Bottleneck with rapper Open Mike Eagle and AJJ side project Foot Ox opening.
All photos by Nick Spacek
AJJ setlist
Strawberry (Probably)
Death Machine
Cody’s Theme
Kokopelli Face Tattoo
Hate Song for Brains
Loudmouth
Dissonance
Body Terror Song
Bad Bad Things
Now That I’m at the Top of My Game
White Ghosts
Disposable Everything
Sean Solo Set
People
Candles of Love
No More Tears
Small Red Boy
Junkie Church
I Wanna Be Your Dog 2
Distance
Fucc the Devil
Linda Ronstadt
Your Voice, as I Remember it
The Baby Panda
Heartilation
People II: The Reckoning
Goodbye, Oh Goodbye
Big Bird
—
Brave as a Noun
