Photos: AEW Live from Cable Dahmer Arena

When I was a kid, wrestling was a big thing in my family. We would gather around the television every week. I would pretend I was Hulk Hogan and practice fake moves on my dad.

Only when I met my husband did wrestling find its way back into my life.

We make it a priority to leave Wednesday and Friday nights open so we can tune in to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and watch our favorite wrestlers go head to head in heated matches. So you can imagine my excitement when I was able to not only attend a live show, but I was able to photograph the event.

When we arrived there was excitement in the air—people chanting for their favorite wrestlers and holding up homemade signs. If you are unfamiliar with AEW, they have four shows that they run: Dark and Dark Elevation, which air on Mondays and Tuesdays on their YouTube channel, featuring young and up-and-coming talent who are working their way up the ladder, Dynamite which airs live on Wednesdays, and Rampage which airs on Fridays.

Dynamite and Rampage are the shows where the bigger names perform. This night was special because it featured the AEW debuts of Will Ospreay and David Finlay from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The highlights for me were getting to see the match between female wrestlers Kris Statlander and Red Velvet—who is a member of Women’s TBS champion Jade Cargil’s #baddie club—and “Hangman” Adam Page always puts on such an amazing performance.

If you ever get the chance to attend a show, I highly suggest that you give it a chance!

All photos by Anna Perry-Rushton.